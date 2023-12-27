Operation Cookie Drop a success – The Suburban Times

Over 12,000 cookies were delivered recently to single Airmen at McChord Field who weren’t able to make it home for the holidays. A heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors and bakers who made this year’s 62nd Airlift Wing Operation Cookie Drop an amazing success.

A heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors and bakers who made this year's 62nd Airlift Wing Operation Cookie Drop an amazing success. pic.twitter.com/bARZN27Y7V — Joint Base Lewis-McChord (@JBLM_PAO) December 26, 2023