CPSD Hosts CTE Classroom Tour – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park School District (CPSD) hosted local business leaders, politicians and educators for a tour of some of its Career and Technical Education (CTE) classrooms. Tour participants visited the some of district’s anatomy and engineering classrooms and heard from teachers and students.

The tour was an opportunity to demonstrate the types of hands-on experiences CPSD students receive to help them prepare to excel in a post-high school world. Attendees viewed an Anatomage table, which simulates a human autopsy using 3D models, and the tools, engines and projects engineering students work with daily.

The Anatomage table is used by students pursuing a variety of career pathways, including the health care, medical lab technology and sports medicine pathways.

Students from both classes shared their career ambitions, answered questions and explained how what they learn in CTE classes provide career and college opportunities for them. Many of CPSD’s CTE classes offer students the chance to earn college credit.

One of the student speakers was a Lakes High School graduate named George Vargas who currently works as an employee at The Boeing Company thanks in part to his participation in an internship he earned while a member of the Lakes engineering program. He was immediately hired following graduation.

“Providing a variety of CTE opportunities is one way we work to create promising futures in CPSD,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “We want students to graduate feeling confident about their skills and having some inkling about what they want to do for their career. Our CTE classes help achieve both of those goals.”

Tour participants included instructors from Pierce College and Highline Community College, local business owners and community members, Lakewood city council members, and new CPSD school board Director Krissy Kim and former Director Carole Jacobs.