Letter: A Child and Three Little Birds – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Barb Kohler.

My friends know I am a bird lover (3 feeders, 2 suet baskets and 3 bird baths). I am surrounded by my many feathered friends, and even the furry ones, whom I can watch through my many windows looking into the woods.

My friends also know my second grandson had to fight to survive after being born in 2019 with heart defects, five to be exact. It was difficult and heart wrenching to see the baby with tubes everywhere and terrifying for 10 yr. old Sissy and 8 yr. old Bro (as they would be called later by their brother) to see pictures and hear that their new brother was struggling to live and might not come home from the hospital. Prayer warriors from across the country kept the little boy in their thoughts and prayers. And God watched over him!

Somehow in all those dark days and tears, a song by Bob Marley came into their world – Three Little Birds. The music has a message of peace and calmness and tells us not to worry about the future as everything will be all right in the end. So basically, stay positive in times of distress. I knew the name Bob Marley, but I never purchased any of his albums. Reggae music wasn’t my style at the time. I didn’t know any of his songs, but I do now.

Three Little Birds starts:

“Rise up this mornin’

Smile with the rising sun

Three little birds

Perched by my doorstep

Singin’ sweet songs

Of melodies pure and true

Sayin’ this is my message to you whoo hoo

Singin’ don’t worry about a thing

‘Cause every little thing is gonna be all right”

The song impressed the family and reminded them all, especially Sissy and Bro, that they had each other and were all in it together. I did not know they adopted this song as theirs until much later. When I visited (I live 302 miles away), they would play the song, sing along and dance for joy! the song does have a catchy melody and beat.

In November of 2022, when I stayed with the family while my grandson (now 3 yrs. old) had his third major open heart surgery, the song was front and center. I listened as Sissy and Bro sang along with the song via Face Time to cheer up and lift up the spirits of their brother in the hospital every night. This was their special time together, even if apart. Throughout the stay (taking care of the big kids while Mom/Dad stayed at the hospital), I’d hear the song playing, and Sissy and Bro would be singing.

Once back home, I would ask my roomie, Alexa, to play Three Little Birds on my Echo Dot when I had my morning coffee. A great way to start off the day on a positive, cheerful, hopeful note.

A few mornings later, when I opened my shades in the kitchen, there were three little birds, perched on my upper deck railing looking in. Before I could grab my phone, they flew down to my lower deck and into one of the bird baths. Quickly I clicked a picture before they flew off.

This must be a sign! I immediately asked Alexa to play the song: “Don’t worry about a thing ’cause every little thing gonna be all right.”

And now my grandson is 4 1/2 yrs. old. 2023 has been a good year for him health wise – for the first time in three years, NO surgeries and NO hospital excursions! God has blessed us! Everything is all right!