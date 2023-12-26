JayRay & South Sound Creative Earn Award for AZ Client – The Suburban Times

Submitted by JayRay Ads & PR.

TACOMA — The “voice” of Yuma, Arizona beckons visitors to the Sonoran Desert city in a JayRay-produced video that won a Viddy Award for client Visit Yuma. JayRay Ads & PR is based in Tacoma, serving clients around Puget Sound and beyond.

The video, titled “Hello. I’m Yuma,” uses first-person narration to entice travelers to “get curious, collect moments and find their edge.” Scenic landscapes, colorful dances, sand dunes, dining delights and a historic mining town invite viewers to look closer at the many reasons to visit.

Partnering with Visit Yuma, the county’s destination management organization, the JayRay team created the video concept, wrote the script and worked on site directing a film crew from South Sound Creative.

“Hello. I’m Yuma.” earned the Viddy Awards’ Platinum recognition, the highest award. The international competition started in 1995 to honor excellence in all aspects of video production. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the Viddy Awards received over 2,500 entries this year.

JayRay’s work with Visit Yuma also includes the award-winning 2023 travel guide, the 2024 travel guide, advertising and public relations.