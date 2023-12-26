Deputies Pursue 7-11 Armed Robbery Suspect – The Suburban Times

At 07:33 am, on Saturday December 16th, our deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery at the 7-11at 138th St. and Pacific Ave S.

Deputies were given a description for the suspect vehicle as a dark gray sedan with a broken tail light.

At 08:01 am, the suspect vehicle was called in for a collision with a fire hydrant at 112th St E and Waller Rd E. Deputies went to the scene of the collision and confirmed the vehicle matched the description of the robbery vehicle and had the broken tail light. When they attempted a felony stop the suspect took off.

Deputies pursued the vehicle and caught him at 128th and Waller when he crashed into a utility pole.

He was detained and later identified by the victim. A gun was found on the floor of the vehicle.

Deputies pulled the suspect out of the car to have him identified by the victim. When they opened the door to have the suspect sit back down inside, he thought that was his chance to escape.

The suspect ran away in slides with handcuffs on, but he didn’t make it very far. Thanks to @newscamman1 we have footage of this.

This suspect was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail. Prosecutors charged him with Robbery in the 1st Degree, Felony Eluding and because he ran from police custody he earned another charge for Escape in the 3rd Degree.

