Vector Development begins 95,000-sq.ft Summit Centre in Puyallup – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Vector Development Company.

Vector Development Company, a Pacific Northwest commercial real estate development, investment and asset management firm, has begun development of Summit Centre located at 13306 Canyon Rd. East in Puyallup, Wash.

Designed by SynThesis, the 95,000- square-foot Summit Centre will feature state-of-the-art construction, including 130-foot truck courts with a generous, 32-foot-tall interior clear height. Summit Centre will attract tenants that can occupy spaces from 20,000 square feet to 95,000 square feet.

Vector was originally advised by Pierce County to avoid the Summit neighborhood due to a lack of storm water discharge solutions. After funding numerous storm water studies for the benefit of the neighborhood, Vector provided evidence that the county’s Brookdale Pond provided sufficient storm water infiltration opportunities. The results of the studies will permit the Summit neighborhood to be open for development.

“We’re very fortunate to have a solutions-based team at Pierce County to help solve water quality and storm water challenges for undeveloped properties,” said Tyler Litzenberger, president of Vector Development Company. “The Summit neighborhood will be home to hundreds of construction jobs and permanent positions as it develops into a first-class commercial corridor along Canyon Road.”

Summit Centre’s general contractor is Pennon Construction Company, the structural engineer is Shutler Consulting Engineers, and the civil engineer is Barghausen Consulting Engineers. The leasing brokers for the business center are Monte Decker and Chris Cowles of CBRE’s Tacoma office.

Construction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2024.

Vector has developed numerous office and industrial properties in the Pacific Northwest. Some of its recent projects include MI-5 Business Park in Marysville; American Lake Logistics distribution facility in Lakewood; Tacoma I-5 Distribution Center in Tacoma; and Washington Realtors office building in Olympia. Vector is currently developing Twin Lakes Logistics in Marysville.