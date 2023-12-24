Meet The “Shining Stars” Of The Aquarium – The Suburban Times

2024 resolution: Meet the shining stars of the Pacific Seas Aquarium.

Of course, we’re talking about sea stars, commonly referred to as starfish. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is home to a variety of sea star species, all with incredibly unique characteristics and all worth celebrating.

Sunflower Star

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is home to sunflower stars, one of the fastest sea stars in the ocean. The sunflower star can move at a remarkable speed of over 2-3 feet per minute, or .07 miles per hour.

“Sunflower stars grow quickly and have a fast metabolism compared to some of our other native sea stars,” said aquarist Mark. “A sunflower star typically starts life with just five arms but has up to 24 arms at full maturity.”

Sunflower stars are efficient hunters that benefit the ecosystem by eating a variety of animals including sea urchins.

Where to find them: There are six sunflower sea stars in the Pacific Seas Aquarium, but some currently live behind the scenes. You can look for one in the Northwest Waters habitat and one in the Under the Narrows habitat.

