Calling all Lakewood artists: Now accepting utility wrap designs – The Suburban Times

Do you have an original design you think would look good on a utility box in the City of Lakewood? The City of Lakewood Arts Commission is seeking artists, including emerging artists, who live in Lakewood or the South Sound, to submit designs for installation on signal cabinets in Lakewood.
The wraps deter graffiti and add visual interest and beauty to our shared streetscapes. Artwork can be submitted in any medium as long as it can be translated and digitally reproduced on a two-dimensional vinyl wrap.
Eligibility
- Artists living in Lakewood will receive first priority.
- There is no age limit.
- Applicants cannot be a member of the Lakewood Arts Commission or
employed by the City of Lakewood.
There is no specific theme, but suggested ideas for consideration include:
- Lakewood’s unique history and character
- Diversity/Culture
- Unity
- JBLM/Military service
- Native American history
- Farmers Market
- SummerFEST
- Pets/dogs
- Family bonding
- Fort Steilacoom Park
- Lakes
- Student life (school, sports)
- Native plants/trees
Designs must be appropriate for public display. Submitted proposals will be reviewed by the Lakewood Arts Commission.
Submit your work for review and consideration
Deadline: Feb. 20, 2024
All designs must be emailed, mailed or hand delivered to Lakewood City Hall by the deadline. Emails must have the subject line “Signal Box Wrap 2024” and the artist’s name. Each individual piece of art attached must have a name.
Mail to:
Attn: Lakewood Arts Commission
6000 Main Street SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Email to: Recreation Coordinator Sally Martinez at SMartinez@CityOfLakewood.Us.
