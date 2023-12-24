 Calling all Lakewood artists: Now accepting utility wrap designs – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Calling all Lakewood artists: Now accepting utility wrap designs

· · Leave a Comment ·

Do you have an original design you think would look good on a utility box in the City of Lakewood? The City of Lakewood Arts Commission is seeking artists, including emerging artists, who live in Lakewood or the South Sound, to submit designs for installation on signal cabinets in Lakewood.

The wraps deter graffiti and add visual interest and beauty to our shared streetscapes. Artwork can be submitted in any medium as long as it can be translated and digitally reproduced on a two-dimensional vinyl wrap.

Eligibility

  • Artists living in Lakewood will receive first priority.
  • There is no age limit.
  • Applicants cannot be a member of the Lakewood Arts Commission or
    employed by the City of Lakewood.

There is no specific theme, but suggested ideas for consideration include:

  • Lakewood’s unique history and character
  • Diversity/Culture
  • Unity
  • JBLM/Military service
  • Native American history
  • Farmers Market
  • SummerFEST
  • Pets/dogs
  • Family bonding
  • Fort Steilacoom Park
  • Lakes
  • Student life (school, sports)
  • Native plants/trees

Designs must be appropriate for public display. Submitted proposals will be reviewed by the Lakewood Arts Commission.

Submit your work for review and consideration

Deadline: Feb. 20, 2024

All designs must be emailed, mailed or hand delivered to Lakewood City Hall by the deadline. Emails must have the subject line “Signal Box Wrap 2024” and the artist’s name. Each individual piece of art attached must have a name.

Mail to:

Attn: Lakewood Arts Commission
6000 Main Street SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Email to: Recreation Coordinator Sally Martinez at SMartinez@CityOfLakewood.Us.

Find out more: Artists Application (PDF).

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *