Calling all Lakewood artists: Now accepting utility wrap designs – The Suburban Times

Do you have an original design you think would look good on a utility box in the City of Lakewood? The City of Lakewood Arts Commission is seeking artists, including emerging artists, who live in Lakewood or the South Sound, to submit designs for installation on signal cabinets in Lakewood.

The wraps deter graffiti and add visual interest and beauty to our shared streetscapes. Artwork can be submitted in any medium as long as it can be translated and digitally reproduced on a two-dimensional vinyl wrap.

Eligibility

Artists living in Lakewood will receive first priority.

There is no age limit.

Applicants cannot be a member of the Lakewood Arts Commission or

employed by the City of Lakewood.

There is no specific theme, but suggested ideas for consideration include:

Lakewood’s unique history and character

Diversity/Culture

Unity

JBLM/Military service

Native American history

Farmers Market

SummerFEST

Pets/dogs

Family bonding

Fort Steilacoom Park

Lakes

Student life (school, sports)

Native plants/trees

Designs must be appropriate for public display. Submitted proposals will be reviewed by the Lakewood Arts Commission.

Submit your work for review and consideration

Deadline: Feb. 20, 2024

All designs must be emailed, mailed or hand delivered to Lakewood City Hall by the deadline. Emails must have the subject line “Signal Box Wrap 2024” and the artist’s name. Each individual piece of art attached must have a name.

Mail to:

Attn: Lakewood Arts Commission

6000 Main Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Email to: Recreation Coordinator Sally Martinez at SMartinez@CityOfLakewood.Us.

Find out more: Artists Application (PDF).