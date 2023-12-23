New Year’s Day Polar Plunge returns to Point Defiance Marina – The Suburban Times

Registration is open now for the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge! Nothing says “fresh start” like the new year. During the Polar Bear Plunge at the Marina, participants will start the year with a mind-clearing, body-cleansing plunge into Commencement Bay and face 2024 feeling refreshed and clear-headed.

Participants will take the plunge at the Point Defiance boat launch where they can either walk into the water on the sloping launch surface or take a leap from the docks. The event will be staffed with lifeguards as well as rescue divers in the water. Life jackets will be available.

“We want to encourage anyone interested in plunging to come down and join us at the docks,” Marina Supervisor Cecil Goodson said. “A cold-water plunge is an exciting tradition, but it can also become dangerous quickly. We want to make sure everyone has a place to participate with safe supervision.”

Jumpers are encouraged to dress in costume and go all-out as they make their leap. Silly hats, formal wear, sports jerseys and animal onesies have all made appearances in the past.

The Polar Bear Plunge features two hour-long jumping sessions, one for adults and one for kids and families, to allow participants to jump in smaller groups for safety but anyone is welcome to make a second – or third – splash. Once jumpers have had their fill they can dry off and enjoy several warming stations with propane heaters and hot coffee or chocolate.

Registration for the 2024 Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by Bath Fitter, is open now at metroparkstacoma.org/polar-plunge and includes admission and a commemorative fleece blanket while supplies last.

Where: Point Defiance Marina, 5912 Waterfront Dr, Tacoma, WA 98407

When: Adult plunge at 11:30 a.m., Cub Plunge for kids and families at 12:30 p.m.

Price: $10 registration fee either online or at the event (no cash will be accepted for same-day registrations)