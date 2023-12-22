 On Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Pierce Transit Operating on Sunday Schedule – The Suburban Times

On Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Pierce Transit Operating on Sunday Schedule

In observation of the Christmas and New Year holidays, all Pierce Transit routes will operate on a Sunday schedule the following days:

  • Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25
  • New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31
  • New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan 1, 2024

To see their bus route’s Sunday schedule, customers may visit PierceTransit.org/Pierce-Transit-Routes, click on their route number, and click on the “Sundays” tab.

Pierce Transit Runner services will follow these schedules:

  • JBLM Runner will not operate on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day
  • Ruston Runner, Tideflats Runner, Spanaway Runner and Puyallup Runner will not operate on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day

Pierce Transit’s Customer Service Center at Tacoma Dome Station will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for walk-in and bus phone service.

Customers may sign up for route alerts and be notified of route schedule changes at PierceTransit.org/StayConnected.

