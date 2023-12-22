 Letter: Spider-Man Gets in the Christmas Spirit – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: Spider-Man Gets in the Christmas Spirit

· · Leave a Comment ·

One year ago, today.

It was shakedown time at Goodwill.

After hours, when all the customers had gone home and the lights were turned out, and the door locked, all became quiet as a mouse.

Not.

There was a war in the toy section.

Spider-Man had gone rogue.

Santa and Frosty were commanding the wintery scene attention and a jealous Spider-man took things into his own powerful hands.

That was until Frosty took Spider-Man down and refused to let the thread-slinger up until he apologized and promised to join in the Christmas joy and festivities.

Meanwhile an angel, who had authorized this takedown, pretended not to notice, much less smile at justice served.

Fun grandpa has when shopping with his granddaughter.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *