Letter: Spider-Man Gets in the Christmas Spirit – The Suburban Times

One year ago, today.

It was shakedown time at Goodwill.

After hours, when all the customers had gone home and the lights were turned out, and the door locked, all became quiet as a mouse.

Not.

There was a war in the toy section.

Spider-Man had gone rogue.

Santa and Frosty were commanding the wintery scene attention and a jealous Spider-man took things into his own powerful hands.

That was until Frosty took Spider-Man down and refused to let the thread-slinger up until he apologized and promised to join in the Christmas joy and festivities.

Meanwhile an angel, who had authorized this takedown, pretended not to notice, much less smile at justice served.

Fun grandpa has when shopping with his granddaughter.