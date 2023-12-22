Advent Calendar December 23: Christmas Tree – The Suburban Times

Lasse Bergqvist @https://unsplash.com/

There have been years when I didn’t set up a Christmas tree because I was a single and didn’t think the effort worthwhile. As soon as I was married that changed again. And our Christmas tree features the magic of all our past Christmases as grown-ups, embodied by ornaments that were crafted or purchased year after year. It’s a colorful, very personal tree. I admit that my love for all things maritime starts taking over the rest of the ornamental themes. But each and every ornament is connected to a memory in our lives whether we were not yet married to each other or chose an ornament together at a place that had taken on a special meaning for us. You get the picture – our Christmas tree is a tree that is not fancy or fashionable. There isn’t even a color scheme. But it’s filled with treasure. It has become a tree of life. And I’m sure it will be up through the final of the Twelve Days of Christmas.