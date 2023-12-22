Advent Calendar December 23: Christmas Tree – The Suburban Times

There have been years when I didn’t set up a Christmas tree because I was a single and didn’t think the effort worthwhile. As soon as I was married that changed again. And our Christmas tree features the magic of all our past Christmases as grown-ups, embodied by ornaments that were crafted or purchased year after year. It’s a colorful, very personal tree. I admit that my love for all things maritime starts taking over the rest of the ornamental themes. But each and every ornament is connected to a memory in our lives whether we were not yet married to each other or chose an ornament together at a place that had taken on a special meaning for us. You get the picture – our Christmas tree is a tree that is not fancy or fashionable. There isn’t even a color scheme. But it’s filled with treasure. It has become a tree of life. And I’m sure it will be up through the final of the Twelve Days of Christmas.
About Susanne Bacon
German-American author, journalist, and columnist Susanne Bacon’s books are available in local bookstores or on Amazon). Susanne lives with her husband in Lakewood, Washington. You can contact her at Facebook. If you are interested in an express delivery of Susanne's columns and her other articles, subscribe to her Bacon's Bits email, delivery free to your inbox. Click here to sign up.
Disclaimer
The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Free Email Subscription
Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Comment Policy
If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply