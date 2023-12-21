Sounder trains available for NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park – The Suburban Times

Seattle sports fans can score a hat trick on travel time, parking, and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, featuring the Seattle Kraken hosting the Las Vegas Golden Knights, on New Year’s Day 2024. Special Sounder service is in addition to New Year’s Day Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The special service will be available Monday, Jan. 1 for the 12:00 p.m. faceoff of the NHL Winter Classic.

The inbound Sounder S Line train departs Lakewood at 9:11 a.m. and serves all S Line stations, arriving at King Street Station at 10:27 a.m.

The return train for the S Line in the direction of Lakewood departs King Street Station approximately 45 minutes after the end of the game, serving all stations.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.

The return train for the N Line in the direction of Everett departs King Street Station approximately 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of the Sounder trains to NHL Winter Classic are available at soundtransit.org/nhl-winter-classic

More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service. Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on New Year’s Day and serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.

ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

ORCA works on trains, buses, and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at www.myORCA.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip: