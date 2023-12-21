Lakewood City Hall, Police Station holiday closures – The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Hall and the front lobby of the Lakewood police station will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

Both buildings will remain closed through Monday Dec. 25, 2023 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Regular operations resume Tuesday, Dec. 26. 2023.

The following week, Lakewood City Hall and the Lakewood police station will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Both buildings will remain closed through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in observance of New Year’s Day. Regular operations resume Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

The Lakewood City Council will hold its first meeting of 2024 on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

Despite the front lobby closure of the Lakewood police station, there will be no changes to the regular Lakewood police patrol schedule. Officers will be working normal shifts to continue to respond to public safety needs of the community.