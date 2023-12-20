WSDOT publishes Gray Notebook quarterly performance report for September 30, 2023 – The Suburban Times

WSDOT’s quarterly performance report, the Gray Notebook for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, is now available in its interactive format. While numerous performance measures are reported throughout the GNB, highlights from this issue include:
- Over the past decade, combined serious injury and fatal crashes on Washington public roads have increased 63.3% from 2,352 in 2013 to 3,840 in 2022
- WSDOT owned 315 bridges 80 years old or older as of June 2023, an increase of one bridge from 314 in June 2022
- As of September 2023, 70% of WSDOT-owned primary buildings were in critical condition
- In the third quarter of 2023, WSDOT Incident Response teams provided an estimated $25.5 million in economic benefit by reducing the effects of incidents on drivers
- WSF completed 36,005 (97.2%) of its 37,025 regularly scheduled trips in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to completing 34,221 (97.6%) of its 35,050 scheduled trips during the same quarter in FY2023
- WSDOT built 25 stormwater treatment and flow control facilities in FY2023
- Six Connecting Washington, Nickel and TPA projects and contracts were operationally complete during the quarter
- WSDOT advertised 40 Pre-existing Funds projects during the first quarter of the 2023-2025 biennium
