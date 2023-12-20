RFQ for Clover Creek Floodplain Civil Engineering Services – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood (City) is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing engineering and habitat assessment services to assist the City with the Clover Creek Floodplain setback levee analysis and 30% design. This work will include an assessment of Clover Creek habitat conditions from the City limits at JBLM boundary downstream to Steilacoom Lake.

The City’s needs are outlined in a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) available by clicking here.

The City of Lakewood in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by contacting Weston Ott by Email at Wott@cityoflakewood.us or Phone at 253-983-7725.

The statements of qualification will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Project team experience and qualifications including key personnel. Understanding of the project requirements. Project team’s experience with topographical survey work. Familiarity with FEMA Floodplain Standards and requirements. Approach to project. Past Performance and references.

Each statement of qualification shall be submitted via email to WOtt@cityoflakewood.us no later than 4:00 PM, Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Please direct all questions to Weston Ott, P.E. (253) 983-7725 or Wott@cityoflakewood.us.