Puyallup Board and Commission Vacancies – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications from November 15, 2023 to January 15, 2024 for vacancies on the following citizen volunteer boards and commissions:

Arts & Culture Commission

City Council Salary Commission

Civil Service Commission

Design Review & Historic Preservation Board

Library Advisory Board

Parks & Recreation Board

Planning Commission

Senior Advisory Board

To be considered, submit an application no later than 5:00 pm on January 15, 2024. Membership requirements can be found online.

For more information, email info@puyallupwa.gov or call 253-841-5480.

Dan Vessels, Jr.

City Clerk

