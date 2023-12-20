 Lakewood City Council outlines 2024 legislative priorities at recent meetings – The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Council outlines 2024 legislative priorities at recent meetings

The Lakewood City Council held two special meetings to review its legislative agendas for 2024. The first was with state legislators to review the city’s priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Legislators from the 28th and 29th legislative districts were invited to attend.

The city’s legislative priorities for 2024 at the state level include:

Read the City’s full 2024 Legislative Agenda online (PDF)

The City Council met separately with Pierce County Councilmember Jani Hitchen. The meeting included a review of the City’s county-level legislative priorities, followed by discussion with Councilmember Hitchen.

The city’s Pierce County priorities include:

  • Promoting middle housing development like accessory dwelling units by addressing sewer fees
  • Allocation of Opioid settlement funds.
  • Identifying ways to respond to the rise in juvenile crime.
  • Support for the partnership with the Pierce County Library System to address the urgent need of permanent and safe library spaces in Lakewood.

Read the City’s 2024 Pierce County Policy Manual (PDF)

