6/8/2023 (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Charlotte with calf.

As another year ends, we reflect on the special moments Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium had the privilege of being a part of in 2023. We welcomed polar bear sisters Laerke and Astra to the Pacific Northwest, explored the shore with our community, and muskox Charlotte gave birth to Willow, among so many other moments. Enjoy some of our favorite photos from this year, taken by staff photographer Katie Cotterill.

There are lots more at this link. Enjoy.