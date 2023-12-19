Strickland Supports Intergenerational Caregiving for Seniors and Children – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Today (Dec. 15, 2023), U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), alongside Rep. Bryan Steil (WI-01) and Rep. Ann Kuster (NH-02), introduced the bipartisan Care Across Generations Act. The bill would establish a grant program for long-term care facilities to operate or contract with a child care program and facilitate intergenerational activities.

“Caregiving is often overlooked as health care, and that must change,” said U.S. Rep. Strickland (WA-10). “ Itis a critical part of our economy, and this bill is an important step forward to improve the quality of care across generations while making investments to tackle the disjointed caregiving infrastructure.”

“We need to start thinking outside of the box on how to address the workforce shortage in long-term care facilities,” said U.S. Rep. Steil (WI-01). “Providing resources to create and maintain child care programs within long-term care communities is one way we can incentivize and retain health care workers. I’m confident this legislation brings us closer to alleviating the current caregiving crisis. ”

“Our country is in the midst of a caregiving crisis, from a lack of reliable and affordable child care to staffing shortages in our long-term care facilities. For the sake of our country and our future, we must invest in innovative solutions to tackle these challenges,” said Congresswoman Kuster (NH-02). “The Care Across Generations Act does just that by creating child care programs that partner with long-term care communities, alleviating workforce shortages and improving the health and wellbeing of children and seniors. I look forward to seeing the joy these connections will bring to our seniors and kids!”

Intergenerational caregiving that combines senior and child day care services, increases the health and well-being of both young and older participants, reduces social isolation, and creates cost efficiencies. This popular care model helps to improve the quality of care both seniors and children receive, and can improve the live of families across the country.

