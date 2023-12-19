 Santa’s Helpers in Blue – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Santa’s Helpers in Blue

· · Leave a Comment ·

Members of the University Place Police Department helped spread some holiday cheer among patrons at the Green Firs Towne Center Shopping Center on Dec. 5. Along with team members from Trader Joe’s and Bober Tea, they distributed donated items from Green Firs businesses, such as bird seed, chip clips, ear plugs, coupons and Starbucks cups. Police Chief Pat Burke said shoppers seemed delighted to see the public safety team members and made a point of stopping to thank the officers for their presence.

Green Firs Property Manager Jennifer Hagge thanked the “elves” for coming out, saying in an email, “A very special shout out to our City and the police department. We are very lucky to have such a great partnership with them and for them to make the time to connect with the community at Green Firs.”

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *