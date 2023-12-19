Santa’s Helpers in Blue – The Suburban Times

Members of the University Place Police Department helped spread some holiday cheer among patrons at the Green Firs Towne Center Shopping Center on Dec. 5. Along with team members from Trader Joe’s and Bober Tea, they distributed donated items from Green Firs businesses, such as bird seed, chip clips, ear plugs, coupons and Starbucks cups. Police Chief Pat Burke said shoppers seemed delighted to see the public safety team members and made a point of stopping to thank the officers for their presence.

Green Firs Property Manager Jennifer Hagge thanked the “elves” for coming out, saying in an email, “A very special shout out to our City and the police department. We are very lucky to have such a great partnership with them and for them to make the time to connect with the community at Green Firs.”