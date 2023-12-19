Printmaking Exhibition & Exchange Opens Jan. 2 in The Gallery at TCC – The Suburban Times

Don’t miss a new three-week exhibition in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College this January! The Printmaking Exchange & Exhibition: Flora & Fauna will be on display Jan. 2 – 19.
Exhibition Events
Art History Book Club: Jan. 3, noon, in The Gallery & online. Discussing “Still Life” by Sarah Winman.
Reception: Jan. 4, 4,-6 p.m.
Gallery Talk with TCC Art Professor & Exhibition Artist Marit Berg: Jan. 11, noon.
Third Thursday: Jan. 18, Evening discussion.
Magic of Taiwan’s Tea Treasures: Welcome the Year of the Dragon with a Taiwanese Tea Ceremony with TCC Communication & Transitional Studies Professor Wendy Larsen. Jan. 19, noon – 1 p.m.
Exhibition Artists
Stop by to see flora and fauna-themed prints created by local artists:
- Ruth Bavetti
- Marit Berg
- Amber Chiozza
- Katie Dean
- Frank Dippolito
- Margaret Doty
- Angela Gilmore
- Kallie Holt
- Ben Meeker
- Yoshi Nakagawa
- Dave Roholt
- Jenny Roholt
- Susan Sanders
- Max Schutze
- Erica Shirk
Gallery Hours
Monday: Closed
Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Third Thursday: Jan. 18 , 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
