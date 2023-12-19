 Printmaking Exhibition & Exchange Opens Jan. 2 in The Gallery at TCC – The Suburban Times

Printmaking Exhibition & Exchange Opens Jan. 2 in The Gallery at TCC

Don’t miss a new three-week exhibition in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College this January! The Printmaking Exchange & Exhibition:  Flora & Fauna will be on display Jan. 2 – 19.   

Exhibition Events

Art History Book Club: Jan. 3, noon, in The Gallery & online. Discussing “Still Life” by Sarah Winman. 

Reception: Jan. 4, 4,-6 p.m. 

Gallery Talk with TCC Art Professor & Exhibition Artist Marit Berg: Jan. 11, noon. 

Third Thursday: Jan. 18, Evening discussion. 

Magic of Taiwan’s Tea Treasures: Welcome the Year of the Dragon with a Taiwanese Tea Ceremony with TCC Communication & Transitional Studies Professor Wendy Larsen. Jan. 19, noon – 1 p.m. 

Exhibition Artists 

Stop by to see flora and fauna-themed prints created by local artists: 

  • Ruth Bavetti 
  • Marit Berg
  • Amber Chiozza 
  • Katie Dean 
  • Frank Dippolito 
  • Margaret Doty 
  • Angela Gilmore
  • Kallie Holt 
  • Ben Meeker
  • Yoshi Nakagawa
  • Dave Roholt 
  • Jenny Roholt 
  • Susan Sanders 
  • Max Schutze 
  • Erica Shirk

Gallery Hours

Monday: Closed 

Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Friday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Third Thursday: Jan. 18 , 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. 

