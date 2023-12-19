Printmaking Exhibition & Exchange Opens Jan. 2 in The Gallery at TCC – The Suburban Times

Don’t miss a new three-week exhibition in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College this January! The Printmaking Exchange & Exhibition: Flora & Fauna will be on display Jan. 2 – 19.

Exhibition Events

Art History Book Club: Jan. 3, noon, in The Gallery & online. Discussing “Still Life” by Sarah Winman.

Reception: Jan. 4, 4,-6 p.m.

Gallery Talk with TCC Art Professor & Exhibition Artist Marit Berg: Jan. 11, noon.

Third Thursday: Jan. 18, Evening discussion.

Magic of Taiwan’s Tea Treasures: Welcome the Year of the Dragon with a Taiwanese Tea Ceremony with TCC Communication & Transitional Studies Professor Wendy Larsen. Jan. 19, noon – 1 p.m.

Exhibition Artists

Stop by to see flora and fauna-themed prints created by local artists:

Ruth Bavetti

Marit Berg

Amber Chiozza

Katie Dean

Frank Dippolito

Margaret Doty

Angela Gilmore

Kallie Holt

Ben Meeker

Yoshi Nakagawa

Dave Roholt

Jenny Roholt

Susan Sanders

Max Schutze

Erica Shirk

Gallery Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Third Thursday: Jan. 18 , 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.