Letter: Angels Walk Among Us – The Suburban Times

Letter: Angels Walk Among Us

Submitted by Susie Gisselberg & Brad Hand.

My boyfriend and I were at Fred Meyer for groceries. I paid for our food and he had the funds for the non-food items. We are both in the adsent-minded/forgetful stage of life and he couldn’t find his card after I’d purchased the food!

We looked and looked through all our pockets (& purse, in case I had it), but we couldn’t find it! Then the Angel in line behind us offered to pay the 40+ dollars for us!

The cashier rang up her purchase for us and then, wouldn’t you know it, my boyfriend (with a goofy look on his face) found and pulled his card out of his wallet!

I don’t you, but whoever you were, ma’am, please know I can’t thank you enough for your generosity! Our great Lord will generously repay you with blessings!

