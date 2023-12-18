 Don’t Let Crime Spoil Your Holidays – The Suburban Times

Don’t Let Crime Spoil Your Holidays

Criminals never take a holiday, so don’t let your guard down this Christmas season. Protect yourself, your packages and your home by:

  • Arranging to have packages delivered while someone is home or have them delivered to a safe pick-up stop such as a store or package receiving service. 
  • Requiring a signature that prevents packages from being left without you taking physical possession of the items.
  • Installing a home security system with cameras or a camera-enabled doorbell. 
  • When shopping at stores, do not leave your purse unattended in a cart. Skilled thieves can take it away in seconds. 
  • Never display or carry large amounts of cash. Use digital payment methods or debit/credit cards.
  • When returning to your car, have your keys out. Put your phone away and pay attention to your surroundings. Keep your head on a swivel. 
  • Always look inside your car before getting in. Once inside, lock all doors.
  • Call 911 if you spot suspicious activity in the area.

