Advent Calendar December 19: Coziness – The Suburban Times

Advent Calendar December 19: Coziness

Are you feeling stressed out because there is still so much to do till Christmas and so little time to do it? Cut yourself some slack and make coziness part of your daily schedule. Switch off your phone, stop checking for emails or messages – these are just stress factors that don’t get anything done for you. Choose your favorite place to sit down with a glass or mug of something, a nice little snack, and something you love to do. Maybe you haven’t had the time to look into your family photo albums in a long time? Or you have wanted to listen to a particular kind music? To read a book that you never finished? To play an instrument that has sat unplayed for way too long? Maybe you just want to sit by the window in comfort and gaze at the world passing by? Or watch a movie? Making time for yourself calms you down and makes any task relative. In the end, a stressed-out person is also stressful for others. But the vibe of cozy – yep, that’s Christmassy!

