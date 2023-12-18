2024 Symphony Tacoma Mini Maestros Concert Series – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA – Symphony Tacoma is pleased to announce the schedule for its 2024 Mini Maestros concert series. Designed for children ages 2-8 and their families, the four-concert series provides an interactive concert experience with Symphony Tacoma musicians and their instruments. With curriculum developed by Early Childhood Learning experts, the 45-minute “informances” get kids physically and mentally engaged with the music.­

Developed by Dr. Anna Jensen, Executive Director of the Tacoma Youth Symphony, and Kindermusik educator Shay Ryan (Kiddos and Kin), the first three concerts highlight a different family of instruments—strings, brass, and percussion. As the emcee, Shay Ryan introduces the instruments and foundational musical concepts while costumed musicians demonstrate through a selection of songs that children respond to by singing, dancing, and clapping their hands. The concerts include instrument “zoos” that begin one hour before the performances, providing an opportunity for the children to touch and try out the musical instruments with the assistance of musicians.

Symphony Tacoma Education Specialist, Li-Ling Liao describes her favorite part of the Mini Maestro experience, “Children having the chance to get up close and personal with the instruments at the instrument zoo before the concert. Seeing their faces light up as they hold a musical instrument for the very first time, is definitely one of the cutest and rewarding things you will ever see.”

The grand finale performance is Sergei Prokofiev’s classic Peter and the Wolf, which introduces various instruments in the orchestra as characters in the classic Russian folk tale. Featuring the full orchestra, it provides a vivid culmination of concepts presented in the previous concerts.

Mini Maestros concerts begin at 2:30 pm, with the instrument zoo opening at 1:30 pm. Tickets to individual concerts are $7 for children and $10 for adults, plus box office fees. These fun and educational concerts are held at the University of Puget Sound’s Schneebeck Concert Hall. Families can save ten percent off the ticket price by purchasing the full series with coupon code MMSEASON10.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. More information can be found on the Symphony Tacoma website: https://symphonytacoma.org/learning/mini-maestros/

2024 MINI MAESTROS SCHEDULE:

The Great String Thing-A-Machine

Sunday, February 4, 2024 | 2:30 pm

Featuring the String Quintet

Symphony Tacoma String Quintet offers an inside look into the amazing string family! Explore the nuts & bolts of high/low, slow/fast and major/minor through popular classical era pieces and fun children’s tunes–you’ll see why the string family is truly unique!

Come early for the instrument zoo at 1:30 pm

Jungle Jams

Sunday, March 17, 2024 | 2:30 pm

Featuring the Brass Quintet

Go on a trek into the deep, dark jungle with the Symphony Tacoma Brass Quintet! Jungle Jams will teach your little adventurers about high and low sounds and how instruments can sound like animals. Little jaguars and toucans welcome!

Come early for the instrument zoo at 1:30 pm

Wacky, Wild World of Percussion

Sunday, April 21, 2024 | 2:30 pm

Featuring the Percussion Quartet

Everyone loves percussion — especially kids! Take a whirlwind tour of the percussion family with the Symphony Tacoma Percussion Quartet. Musical selections include favorites from the Pink Panther, the story of “Mr. Brown Can Moo” and more!

Come early for the instrument zoo at 1:30 pm

Peter and the Wolf

Sunday, April 28, 2024 | 2:30 pm

Featuring the Full Orchestra

Sergei Prokofiev‘s Peter and the Wolf tells the story of a young boy living with his grandfather in a forest clearing, and the adventure he and his animal friends have when a wolf comes through the garden gate. Written as a child’s introduction to the orchestra, each character is represented by a different instrument or group of instruments and features the full orchestra and a narrator to bring to life this classic tale.

No instrument zoo for this performance.