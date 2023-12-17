Daytime lane closures on SR 509 in Tacoma Dec. 18-19 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use State Route 509 in Tacoma will want to watch for daytime roadwork.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec 18, and Tuesday, Dec. 19, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will close the right lane of northbound SR 509 near the exit to Portland Avenue. The left lane will remain open.

During the lane closure, crews will make repairs to an attenuator between SR 509 and the Portland Avenue exit. An attenuator is a protective system that helps slow an errant vehicle.

The exit to Portland Avenue will remain open during the work.

Travelers are encouraged to use WSDOT’s travel tools before heading out the door. Real-time information is available from the WSDOT statewide travel map and the WSDOT app.

