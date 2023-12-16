Puyallup’s Joe Cavanaugh on the path to a career as a professional pilot – The Suburban Times

PUYALLUP – Joe Cavanaugh is a member of the Cascade Warbirds “Class of 2018”. One of 12 scholarship winners, Joe reports he “graduated from Central Washington University in 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in professional piloting. In September of this year, I went to Bellefontaine, Ohio, to CFI school. I was able to do all this because I won the Cascade Warbirds scholarship over five years ago, and I cannot thank you enough. Thank you for the opportunity you have provided. The scholarship was the spark that opened up my lifelong career and passion in aviation.”

