Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live is proud to present the return of the biggest little orchestra – Pink Martini featuring lead singer China Forbes on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater.

Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz, and old-fashioned pop – Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education, and parks.

Twenty years later, Pink Martini tours worldwide, singing in 22 languages at opera houses, concert halls, film festivals, museums, and fashion shows. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets for Pink Martini start at $39 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.