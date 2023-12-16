 Outgoing City Council Members Belleci and Keel Recognized at Dec. 4 Meeting – The Suburban Times

Outgoing City Council Members Belleci and Keel Recognized at Dec. 4 Meeting

Current City Council Members Caroline Belleci and Kent Keel, both of whom chose not to seek reelection, were lauded for their many years of service to the City of University Place during the last regular City Council meeting of 2023.

special video recap commemorated their years of dedicated service to the City Council, commissions and boards—and their attendance at lots and lots of ribbon cuttings! It also included a special shout-out to their families and friends who supported them through the years.

It was an emotional farewell for both. “This journey has been something that I never in my wildest dreams thought I would ever accomplish or do,” Belleci said. “And it’s been the best journey. But we need a new set of eyes and ears on this community so it is time for me to step away.”

Keel, too, recounted his years of public service, starting with 10 years on the U.P. School Board before he ran for City Council. “I got the fire in my belly to be on this Council because I love this city,” he said. “I am going to miss being here but it is the right thing for me to do. Twelve years is long enough. The things I wanted to do coming here, got done. Now it’s time to go do something else.”

Before returning to the dais for her last meeting, Belleci urged residents to become active in their local government. “I challenge our citizens to come forward and start participating, especially at our commissions where our work starts, and to participate in community outreach meetings,” she said. “Make an impact.”

