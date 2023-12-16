Help us celebrate Councilmember Don Anderson – The Suburban Times

The public is invited to help us celebrate and recognize Lakewood City Councilmember Don Anderson. We will hold a public event Monday, Dec. 18 from 6-7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Anderson served the city for 16 years – the longest-serving member currently on the City Council. He held the title of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in that time and made a significant impact on the city and its residents.

We will recognize Anderson with a short program. There will be light refreshments and an opportunity to mingle. The event is at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.