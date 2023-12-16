From martial arts to meditation, we have it all – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is excited to announce a new lineup of wellness-related programming for 2024. Fifteen, multi-week classes were added to the city’s recreation programming.

Most classes begin the second week of January. Registration closes Jan. 4, so don’t delay – sign up today! Classes that do not have enough people signed up by the registration deadline will be canceled.

Find class descriptions, session dates and costs online. Each class has a link to register using ActiveNet.

Questions? Contact Recreation Coordinator Sally Martinez, smartinez@cityoflakewood.us or call 253-983-7887.