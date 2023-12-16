Advent Calendar December 17: Gifting – The Suburban Times

Lore Schodts @https://unsplash.com/

Do you have all your Christmas presents wrapped and stowed away either in a hidden place or arranged them under your Christmas tree already? To be honest, it’s not always easy to come up with something original when a recipient “has got everything” and even starts to downsize. Yet, there is always something you can gift. Think of a theme, for example. Is there anything that fits that recipient’s bill? Could there be a voucher involved? An outing? A special service? Sometimes, gifts are not wrappable. Then create a beautiful voucher. A task timely taken off somebody’s hands, a service delivered regularly, a memory created together can work just as well as the most expensive boughten gift. Because it shows thought and imagination and effort. And it keeps as long as a mind is able to remember.