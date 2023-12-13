DTNW’s Celebrates 35th Year with Magical Nutcracker December 16, 17 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by B. J. Coleman.

Gracie Hemstreet as Clara. All photo by Philander Eargle Photography courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest.

Celebrating their 35th Anniversary, DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST will charm children and family audiences with magical performances of the timeless holiday production THE NUTCRACKER. Storyteller, Ardythe Fleener, will set the stage for each scene, taking us into the living room of the Stahlbaum house with its enormous Christmas tree, into Clara’s magical dream where she meets a dazzling angel, visits the sparkling Land of Snow and the glittering sugar-spangled Land of Sweets where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and exotic dancers with gifts from foreign lands.

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST performers will illustrate the winter classic in bedtime story format through dynamic, innovative choreography, beautiful sets and glamorous costumes. This family-oriented production showcases both classical and contemporary dance and features remarkable performers. Each show includes an introduction and brief performance discussion prior to the show held by the company’s artistic director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer.

Sophie Herrera with Richard Philion. Sophie Herrera with Richard Philion in Snow.

Featured performers include Richard Philion, guest artist, Gracie Hemstreet, Sophie Herrera, Phoebe Holland, Joanna Mesler, Lilie Nausid, Fancy Wiliamson and Dave Evans. All of these dancers have gained experience by participating in other regionally and nationally awarded programs, many with DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST. Several of them have literally grown up in the spotlight having also performed leading roles as children in earlier productions.

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST has received multiple awards for outstanding community service and for artistic excellence. With a mission of making dance performances more accessible and giving back to the supporting community, DTNW has been making free performances available to the public through their Arts Are Education and Art Inspires Art program. This enables members of the community who may not be able to attend a formal concert to enjoy a professional theatre experience, while giving the dancers an opportunity to be involved in our community firsthand. DTNW also has a school and offers individualized group and private instruction in classical ballet, jazz, tap, dance exercise, stretch & conditioning, yoga and musical theatre.

Dave Evans as Drosselmeyer Gracie Hemstreet as Clara with Izzy Hemstreet as Jane.

Two performances of DTNW’s Nutcracker will be held at LAKES HIGH SCHOOL Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 16th at 7:00 PM and on Sunday, December 17th at 4:00 PM. ADMISSION: $25-$35 Adult $13-$18 Senior (0ver 60) ~ Child ~ Student ~ Military Discounts & Group Rates available

Tickets are available online at www.DTNW.org, through Brown Paper Tickets and may also be available day of show at the box office. Lakes High School is located at 10320 Farwest Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. Parking is free and the theatre is handicapped accessible.

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST is a unique collaboration of groups that work within a performing company. A 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to assisting current and future artists, the company performs additionally throughout the year at community events and produces a free Annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic at the Curran Orchard the 3rd week of July with live music and entertainment.