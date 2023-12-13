Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration Returns in 2024 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) announces the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, January 15, 2024. The annual event includes community service awards, recognizing excellence with the Lifetime Service Award and the Emerging Leader Award, as well as a celebratory program and community outreach fair. The program will be presented at 11AM at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center (GTCC) located at 1500 Commerce St., in Tacoma.

This year’s event theme is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration: A Community Blueprint- Building Block by Block. The program will highlight the present and the future of Dr. King’s impacts and will feature local performers and speakers who work and volunteer to ensure the community embodies equity, hope, and continuing to rise no matter the challenges faced.

Local non-profit organizations may apply to participate in the community outreach fair, taking place in the lobby of the GTCC at 10 AM. Selected organizations will receive space to showcase their organization’s mission and provide resources for the community. Community outreach fair applications are due Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Additional details can be found on the application page.

The CERC selects the honorees to receive awards and oversees the annual production of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration.

“The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee is excited to honor our community by celebrating its rich diversity, artistic talents, and unwavering strength. Let us come together to build a brighter future for Tacoma, while simultaneously honoring the legacy of our community. With arts, culture, and conversations of unity, we can create a strong foundation that will inspire generations to come,” said CERC Chair Jessica Johnston.

For more information about the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration, visit tacomavenues.org/mlk-celebration.