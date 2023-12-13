Detour routes for Lakewood road closures – The Suburban Times

The city saw its second road closure go into effect Dec. 11, 2023, for its latest road improvement project. The closure impacts Hipkins Road SW between Steilacoom Boulevard and its intersection with Angle Lane SW.

A detour routes drivers from 104th Street SW, to the open section of Hipkins Road SW, to Angle Lane SW, to Elwood Drive SW through the roundabout to 87th Avenue SW and out to Steilacoom Boulevard.

The road will be closed for the next few months. Crews will install a new water main. Local access will be granted to people who live within the closed section. All other traffic will be routed through the detour.

Once the water main replacement is complete additional road improvements will be made. That includes the addition of curbs, gutters, sidewalks and street lighting. The chicanes will also be removed.

Ardmore Drive SW

Ardmore Drive SW is closed between its intersection with Steilacoom Boulevard SW and Whitman Avenue SW. The road closed Nov. 27, 2023.

The closure is part of a larger project that will improve Ardmore Drive SW, Whitman Avenue SW and 93rd Street SW. This includes the addition of curbs, gutters, sidewalks, new stormwater infrastructure and streetlights.

The roads will be closed in segments to allow work to be completed faster.

The current detour routes cars from Whitman Avenue SW where it intersects with Motor Avenue SW to 93rd Street SW to Bridgeport Way SW and onto Steilacoom Boulevard.

The City understands the impact these closures have on the residents who live along the affected roads and those who travel these routes as part of their daily routines. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to continue to make Lakewood’s roads safer and bring them up to present day road standards.