Advent Calendar December 14: Telling Stories – The Suburban Times

Nothing is more relaxing and creating ties than doing things together – as a family, as friends, as partners in life. One of the coziest is sitting together and telling stories. Whether it is sharing the background of family traditions or talking about an especially funny or tense Christmas, about your favorite things to do or enjoy during Advent season – it all gets us to know each other so much better. And, there are, of course, beautiful books to share – from Christmassy children’s books to classical Christmas tales, literary advent calendars, and novels. Read them out aloud while somebody is creating a Christmas decoration or baking cookies or knitting a sweater. Sharing stories is creating future memories of a joint today. And the waiting time till Christmas will fly by!
About Susanne Bacon
German-American author, journalist, and columnist Susanne Bacon’s books are available in local bookstores or on Amazon). Susanne lives with her husband in Lakewood, Washington. You can contact her at Facebook. If you are interested in an express delivery of Susanne's columns and her other articles, subscribe to her Bacon's Bits email, delivery free to your inbox. Click here to sign up.
