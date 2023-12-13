Advent Calendar December 14: Telling Stories – The Suburban Times

Mark Zamora @https://unsplash.com/

Nothing is more relaxing and creating ties than doing things together – as a family, as friends, as partners in life. One of the coziest is sitting together and telling stories. Whether it is sharing the background of family traditions or talking about an especially funny or tense Christmas, about your favorite things to do or enjoy during Advent season – it all gets us to know each other so much better. And, there are, of course, beautiful books to share – from Christmassy children’s books to classical Christmas tales, literary advent calendars, and novels. Read them out aloud while somebody is creating a Christmas decoration or baking cookies or knitting a sweater. Sharing stories is creating future memories of a joint today. And the waiting time till Christmas will fly by!