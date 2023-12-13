“A Merry Poppins Christmas” debuts at Life Center – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Doug Harkness.

Life Center is pleased to share a brand-new production in the place of The Singing Christmas Tree from years past: “A Merry Poppins Christmas”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue. The show debuted December 8-10 with lots of positive reviews, and one final weekend of performances remains.

Many of the highlights community members know and love from “The Tree” are included in the performances. There are incredible actors, singers, dancers, and a full orchestra. The cast and crew are excited to bring something fresh to Tacoma, while keeping the heart and message the same as the past 60+ years: to share the light and love of Jesus with the community.

Tickets range in price from $8-28 with an optional VIP Experience add-on for $20 per ticket and can be purchased online at poppinschristmas.com or by phone Monday-Friday from 1:00-4:00pm at 253.761.2147.

Life Center says tickets are selling out quickly (Sunday the 17th at 3pm is already sold out), so make sure and grab your tickets today.