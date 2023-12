December 16, 2023 – 6:30pm

Tacoma Historical Society Museum – 406 Tacoma Ave S

Get up close with some awesome model trains, learn a little about each of them and help us commemorate the day the first train arrived in Tacoma!

If you haven’t yet had the chance to visit our “Dreams and Dispossession” exhibit, this is your last opportunity.

The event is free or by donation. Donations can be made at the door. For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.