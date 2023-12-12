Obituary Notices – December 12, 2023 – The Suburban Times

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Rosemarie Lewis; Margaret Smelt.
Fir Lane Memorial Park: James W. Mueller; John M. Briggle.
Powers Funeral Home: Earl Dean Hasenwinkle.
Scott Funeral Home: Norda Geneivive (Hursey) Emile.
