 Homicide in University Place, Suspect Arrested in Buckley – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Homicide in University Place, Suspect Arrested in Buckley

· · Leave a Comment ·

At 10:10 am (Dec. 9) our deputies responded to a welfare check call in Buckley. The caller stated their daughter left that morning to pick up her child in-common from his father in University Place. Instead of their daughter returning, the child’s father arrived at their house and dropped off the son. The parents were concerned for their daughters well being, especially since they could not reach her by phone.

Deputies in University Place went to the Hillside Glenn Apartment Complex where the father lived and saw her vehicle parked at the complex.

Deputies obtained a key to the apartment and discovered the 40-year-old woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies immediately put out a bulletin to other agencies to detain the 42-year-old male suspect.

Detectives and forensic investigators responded to the apartment to document the scene and try to locate the suspect.

At 1:39 pm South Sound 911 dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on a trail in Buckley at the 13600 block of 300th Ave E. The vehicle was registered to the suspect and was in the BOLO released to law enforcement.

Buckley Police and our Foothills Detachment Deputies responded to the location to setup containment and attempt to arrest the suspect.

Deputies attempted to contact the suspect who was not listening to commands. Deputies and Buckley Officers utilized less lethal rounds to break the window and try to get the suspect to surrender.

After an hour long standoff in the woods Deputies utilized a taser and were able to take the suspect into custody. He was transported to the hospital to be cleared and then will be booked into the Pierce County Jail for Murder in the 1st Degree.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

DuPont Museum

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *