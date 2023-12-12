Homicide in University Place, Suspect Arrested in Buckley – The Suburban Times

At 10:10 am (Dec. 9) our deputies responded to a welfare check call in Buckley. The caller stated their daughter left that morning to pick up her child in-common from his father in University Place. Instead of their daughter returning, the child’s father arrived at their house and dropped off the son. The parents were concerned for their daughters well being, especially since they could not reach her by phone.

Deputies in University Place went to the Hillside Glenn Apartment Complex where the father lived and saw her vehicle parked at the complex.

Deputies obtained a key to the apartment and discovered the 40-year-old woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies immediately put out a bulletin to other agencies to detain the 42-year-old male suspect.

Detectives and forensic investigators responded to the apartment to document the scene and try to locate the suspect.

At 1:39 pm South Sound 911 dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on a trail in Buckley at the 13600 block of 300th Ave E. The vehicle was registered to the suspect and was in the BOLO released to law enforcement.

Buckley Police and our Foothills Detachment Deputies responded to the location to setup containment and attempt to arrest the suspect.

Deputies attempted to contact the suspect who was not listening to commands. Deputies and Buckley Officers utilized less lethal rounds to break the window and try to get the suspect to surrender.

After an hour long standoff in the woods Deputies utilized a taser and were able to take the suspect into custody. He was transported to the hospital to be cleared and then will be booked into the Pierce County Jail for Murder in the 1st Degree.