 Advent Calendar December 13: Winter Walks – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Advent Calendar December 13: Winter Walks

· · Leave a Comment ·

Joshua Reddekopp @https://unsplash.com/

Taking a walk is some wonderful exercise, anytime. But during winter, it is something that is a bit taxing as well. We have to layer us against cold and rain (if not snow), and the time window we have is narrow, as the days are so short. But once we are outdoors, it is extremely rewarding. First of all, the quiet is not really quiet – you can hear all kinds of sounds of Nature, from the dripping of drops from branches to the calls of birds and the wind in the trees. You can smell the fragrance of rotting leaves and evergreen branches, of wood smoke and, if you’re on the shore, that of the water world. Your fingers, toes, and face might get really cold, but you know they will tingle to life once you get back inside later. The meditative solitude is as refreshing as the physical exercise. In the end, you’ll have the knowledge that you have achieved something in stepping out of your comfort zone. Reward yourself with a cookie and a hot beverage when back at home. This winter walk will have changed your entire day for the better.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacoma Community College

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *