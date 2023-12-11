“Worship Service for Weary Souls” in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Pastor Laura Nile Tuell.

The holiday season can be a time of great joy, but for many people in the community, it is also a time of sadness and grief. Missing loved ones, dealing with health challenges, or just overwhelmed by the tragedies and weariness of life can make it hard to feel full a part of this joyous season. If this sounds like you, ,The “Worship for Weary Souls” service at Lakewood Presbyterian Church is for you.

The service is traditionally known as a “Blue Christmas” or “Longest Night” service and is a contemplative service designed to give space for those who are weary and grieving during the Advent and Christmas season. The service is open to anyone in the community and will include hymns, personal and corporate prayer, poetry, art, and silent meditation.

Service details:

Wednesday December 13, 2023

7-8pm

Lakewood Presbyterian Church

8601 104th St. Lakewood, WA 98498