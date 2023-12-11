 WorkForce Central releases Annual Report – The Suburban Times

WorkForce Central releases Annual Report

Submitted by WorkForce Central.

As the steward of Pierce County’s workforce development system, WorkForce Central saw a successful program year serving job seekers and businesses. An array of services and programs were provided to more than 10,000 community members, including workforce support services, work experience internships, training and upskilling opportunities, hiring events, and more. We continue to work toward building a robust local workforce system by identifying and addressing industry needs and working with stakeholders and leaders to implement sound solutions.

Read more about those we served and the impact our system had in our annual program year report.

