Where did the Little Free Pantry go at Lakewood Presbyterian Church? – The Suburban Times

Where did the Little Free Pantry go at Lakewood Presbyterian Church?

Submitted by Lakewood Rotary.

Last Monday, December 4th, it was found knocked down. Lakewood Rotary is repairing the pantry and will have it reinstalled soon. Thank you for all the concerned questions and support to this pantry over the years, it has become a community fixture with heavy usage. The nearest other Little Free Pantry is at the Pierce College Dorm at 8407 Steilacoom Blvd, this pantry serves a lot of low-income folks in the nearby apartments and could use more community support.

For more info or to make a donation to Lakewood Rotary’s Little Free Pantry initiative click here https://lakewoodrotary.com/little-free-pantry-initiative/ or contact info@lakewoodrotary.com

