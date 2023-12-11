What we heard during outreach and next steps – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit is collaborating with the City of Lakewood to build a better-connected network to enable more people to walk, roll, bike, and take public transit to Lakewood Station and other neighborhood destinations. This fall, we hosted an online open house to share updates and seek feedback on which improvements to prioritize. The online open house drew over 475 visitors.

Based on preliminary cost estimates, we anticipate having enough money to build all Priority 1 improvements, but we may not be able to build all Priority 2 improvements. Through the online open house, we asked for feedback on our proposed prioritization and received more than 20 survey responses, where two-thirds agreed with our proposed prioritization. We’ll take the community feedback into consideration as we finalize designs and prioritize upgrades.

In the spring of 2024, we expect the Sound Transit Board to select the “project to be built,” which moves the project to the next phase. From there, Sound Transit and the City of Lakewood will confirm agreements for final design and construction. We anticipate Lakewood will construct most of the improvements in the City’s right-of-way. Sound Transit will build improvements such as the shared-use path from the 115th Street Court SW cul-de-sac to the station, the reconfigured sidewalk on the 47th Avenue SW bridge, and improvements at the station itself. Improvements are expected to be completed by 2030.

