Pierce County Library System Board holds second hearing for 2024 budget – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Dec. 13, 3:30 p.m., regular monthlymeeting,the Boardwill conduct its second public hearing for its 2024 proposed budget, learn more about the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, continue to review updates to policies, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

The Board of Trustees invites residents to give comments during its second and final hearing for the Library System’s 2024 budget. The Library System projects a budget of $45 million for services, operations and capital investments. 2024 will be the fifth year of operating under the Library’s levy sustainability plan, which the Library created thanks to the reauthorized levy voters approved in 2018. The plan created a multi-year funding cycle to provide stable funding to deliver valued library services for approximately 10 years.

Library administrators will hear about progress to obtain the building requirements for the new interim Lakewood Library, to be located at 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W. The building contractor is making plans to begin site construction and the design team is updating schedules to plan for rain or snow during construction.

Also, at the meeting, the trustees will continue reviewing and considering changes to policies including accepting unsolicited materials and campaign literature and political forums, communication with the public and social media.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.