Letter: Looking Back the Way We Came – The Suburban Times

I love to wander but I am not lost.

I love to wonder but I already know the answer.

I wonder about life and its purpose.

There’s something about loving the one who has been for so long so precious, and then losing her, that forces us – me anyway – to contemplate what difference our life and love together has made.

As I sat there alone upon the rail, along a path we once walked together, I looked back the way we had come and considered the rare and beautiful treasures of our home.

Not brick and mortar. Not the accumulation of years of work and accompanying stress so as to achieve or purchase or possess. Not position, prestige, popularity, or power. Not money or property left in a will.

But what my wife has meant and now matters most to me is our family.

Our children and grandchildren are the rare and beautiful treasures of our home.

Watching them laugh and love and live lives so purposeful, so meaningful, that is for me as I sit alone on the rail and look back, her greatest gift, our most precious possession, the settling peace, and comfort that assuages my tears.