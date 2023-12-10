 West Pierce Fire Commissioner Recognized for 45 Years of Service – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire Commissioner Recognized for 45 Years of Service

At Tuesday night’s Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR)  had the opportunity to recognize Commissioner Dan Rankin for his years of service to the community.

Commissioner Rankin spent more than 20 years in the US Air Force and became a volunteer firefighter for the University Place Fire Department in January 1979. He has served as a commissioner since 1994. In that role, he has also served in a variety of positions within the Pierce County and Washington State Fire Commissioners Associations.

Thank you, Commissioner Rankin, for your 45 years of dedicated service to the West Pierce community!

