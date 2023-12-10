Hipkins Road to close Dec. 11 for construction – The Suburban Times

Road improvement work begins Monday, Dec. 11 on Hipkins Road. The road will close in segments so work can go faster. The first segment to close is between Angle Lane and Steilacoom Boulevard.

The detour will route people around the closure using 104th Street, Hipkins, Angle Lane, Elwood Drive and Steilacoom Boulevard.

The first part of the construction replaces the water main underground. This work is expected to take up the majority of the first few months of the project.

Other improvements include the addition of curbs/gutters, sidewalks, stormwater systems, asphalt paving and streetlights.

Residents in the closure area received information from the city’s contractor about accessing their residences during closures. If you live in the area affected by the closure and did not receive information, please contact Project Manager Kyle Tokita at 253-589-2489 or email ktokita@cityoflakewood.us.

This project is being done now before the city continues with improvements to Steilacoom Boulevard between 87th Avenue SW to Weller Road SW. That work is expected to begin this spring/summer.

Over the next year and a half the city expects to complete five more road improvement projects in this area, including near Farwest Drive, Interlaaken Boulevard, 112th Street near Holden Road, 112th Street near Idelwild and along Idelwild.